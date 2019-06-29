Beauty pageant fan sketches long gown design for MUP 2019 Gazini Ganados

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Self-made designer Christopher Alicaba took the liberty of creating a long gown that Cebuano beauty queen Gazini Ganados’ will hopefully wear in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant.

Alicaba, 20, who hails from Naga City, says he finished the sketch in three days and shared it on Facebook on July 26.

The post has since captured the attention of netizens earning 588 comments, 18,000 reactions, and 18,000 shares as of of 8:30 a.m. on June 29.

“I was inspired by Catriona Gray’s gown. I wanted to create a design for Gazini who is also my inspiration to make more designs,” shares Alicaba.

Alicaba has been sketching since he was in high school.

Today, he works as a wedding gown designer at Moniks Events and Brid Gowns, where he also assists in special occasions.

Alicaba, a beauty pageant fan, posted on Facebook his sketch of the daring and revealing gown that carries the colors of red, blue and white, which resembles the Philippine flag.

“I was told that the colors that I used are not allowed. I understand that. I can still change it,” he tells CDN Digital.

Under Republic Act 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, wearing the flag in whole or in part as a costume or uniform is a prohibited act.

Netizens were also quick to write their comments on the design.

A certain Riza Leah Ercie Aloguin said that Ganados will surely slay the runway when she wears this gown.

By making this sketch public, Alicaba hopes that Ganados will take notice of his work and appreciate the design. / celr