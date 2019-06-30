CCCI holds poster making contest to teach schools kids the importance of growing trees

TOLEDO CITY, Philippines – To teach children the importance of growing trees for a sustainable environment, Carmen Copper Corporation organized an on-the-spot Poster Making Contest with the theme “Greening towards a sustainable future.”

The contest held last June 17 was one of the highlights of the company’s month-long celebration of the Environment Month.

Twenty six elementary pupils coming from the different schools in Toledo City showcased their talent in arts and demonstrated through in their artworks how greening and progress can go together to build a sustainable world.

The artworks depicted concepts on reforestation, sustainable energy, recycling, proper waste management, river protection, air quality control, and other greening efforts.

“At times we neglect to give attention to voice of the youth, failing to consider that their ideas are practical, sound and true. We truly hope that this activity gave all participants a venue to express their ideas and to show them how their ideas count and can serve as inspiration to others,” said Christopher John W. Salcedo, head of the Environment Department.

Grade 6 pupil Princess Arzenette S. Tinampay of the Cambang-ug Elementary School won first place while De La Salle – Andres Soriano Memorial College’s Grade 6 pupil Nheriza B. Tocmo placed second. Grade 6 pupil Clarince Kent Kilag of the Biga Elementary School bagged the third place.

Winners received P3,000, P2,000 and P1,000, respectively, plus a medal and certificate. Their winning artworks will be used in different information, education and communication materials promoting environment protection and enhancement initiatives of the company.

Recognizing its crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance between economic growth and care for the environment, Carmen Copper heightens its environmental protection and enhancement initiatives through intensified progressive rehabilitation and various greening activities.

In celebration of the Environment Month, the company launches month-long activities to raise awareness on environmental conservation and protection including tree growing activity on June 25 in celebration of Arbor Day, Poster Making Contest, River Clean-up, “Basura Ko, Hipuson Ko” campaign and Trash to Treasure Challenge./dcb