Police arrest minor with P1 million worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A 17-year-old lad was arrested by authorities with at least P1.1 million worth of illegal drugs in his possession around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

Police Captain Joffrey Grande said the minor was arrested with 175 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) in a buy-bust operation in South Osmeña Drive, Tres De Abril, Barangay Labangon Cebu City.

The operation was conducted by the the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office. / celr