Cebu-based youth organization to give 1,000 school kits to Olango kids

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebuano Youth Ambassadors Inc. (CYA), a youth-led organization based in Cebu province, is eyeing to distribute 1,000 “Gugma Eskwela” kits to children of Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City on July 20.

Mark Lester Gerasta, ambassador of Gugma Eskwela, said the program is an online bayanihan initiative of CYA that aims to provide bag and school supplies to children residing in remote areas in Cebu.

The program started in 2012 along with the movers of Barkada Campout, JCI Mandaue, Alternativ, and One Fine Pictures after attending an outreach program and met children, who expressed interest in pursuing their education but cannot afford to buy the supplies needed for school.

“Gugma Eskwela is not just a distribution-of-school-supplies initiative. A workshop will be provided to inspire them to dream, believe in the power of dreaming and fight for that dream,” Gerasta said.

Gerasta added that the organization is knocking on the hearts of the Cebuanos to support their program by donating Gugma Eskwela kits which costs P400 each.

Inside the bag are notebooks, pencils, pad paper, sharpener and eraser.

Gerasta said the program was launched two weeks ago or in mid-June 2019.

People can donate by reaching the group in their official Facebook page, Cebuano Youth Ambassadors, or email them at cebuanoyouthambassadors@gmail.com.

The program has now raised a total of 100 Gugma Eskwela kits from the Sangguniang Kabataan, former student leaders, people who are working abroad, mothers, fellow youths, Paref Springdale Community and different student body organizations. / celr