Colina, Estardo lead USFP Panthers to victory vs SWU Cobras
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Athletic guards Lyndon Colina and Genesis Estardo waxed hot in the third canto to push the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers past the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 72-65, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, July 6, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Down 11, 29-40, at the midway point of the third, USPF suddenly got going behind Estardo and Colina who scored 17 points in a 24-4 tear that suddenly placed the Panthers in the driver’s seat, 53-44, heading to the fourth.
The Cobras brought the lead down to seven but Colina stepped up once again, hitting a triple and then a pull-up jumper to raise the Panthers’ lead back up to 12, 69-57, and all but seal USPF’s third win in six games.
Colina finished with 22 points while Estardo had 19 markers.
Red Cachuela paced SWU-Phinma with 13 markers as they ended the first round with a 4-2 win-loss record.
Meanwhile in the high school division, the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars routed the SWU-Phinma Baby Cobras, 82-67, to improve to 5-1, and keep close behind the unbeaten University of the Visayas, which remain unbeaten at 6-0.
Kevin Guibao led USJ-R with 17 points, Diether Go added 13 while David Basilad punched in 12 points for the Baby Cobras and helped push the Baby Cobras to 3-4.
The Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles also bounced right back from their previous loss by destroying the USPF Baby Panthers, 86-58. Reymark Narbasa paced the Magis Eagles with 14 points as Ateneo de Cebu upped their record to 4-2. Arnel Dinglasa, Raffy Celis and Mike Boniel each added 11 points for the many-time Cesafi champions.
USPF’s high school squad, meanwhile, fell to 1-4. /dcb
