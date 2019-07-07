Carmen Copper, volunteers plant acasia seedlings on Arbor Day

TOLEDO CITY, Philippines – A tree growing activity, an eco-oriented art contest, a river clean-up and a recycling challenge highlight Carmen Copper Corporation’s celebration of the environment month last June.

Some 1,200 seedlings were planted in 0.5 hectares of land as part of the company’s progressive rehabilitation program and in celebration of Arbor Day last June 25.

It was a clear demonstration of shared responsibility in protecting the environment after more than 100 volunteer employees, people’s organizations, local government unit and government agency took part in the activity.

Volunteers planted seedlings of acacia auricoliformis, a suitable species that can survive acidic soil and has more than 80 percent survival rate.

The Arbor Day tree growing activity formed part of the series of tree growing activities or progressive rehabilitation initiatives to be conducted to achieve the race to 1 million number of planted seedlings by 2024.

Carmen Copper targets to rehabilitate 15 hectares of land per year to achieve 1 million seedlings planted since 2007. The company has planted a total of 876,115 seedlings and shall plant 124,085 more within the next five years or by 2024. Total reforested area since 2007 is 634 hectares.

Last June 17, Carmen Copper successfully organized an eco-oriented art contest that aimed to raise awareness on the importance of tree growing among elementary pupils in Toledo City.

With the theme “Greening towards a sustainable future,” the contest showcased the talents of 26 participants in visual arts through their artworks that depicted concepts on reforestation, sustainable energy, recycling, proper waste management, river protection, air quality control, and other greening efforts.

As part of its Adopt-an-Estero Program, Carmen Copper mobilized more than 50 residents to conduct a river cleanup at Panda River, Barangay Cantabaco, Toledo City last June 10.

Some 65 volunteers comprising of Carmen Copper employees and members of the Hugpong Cantabacoanon para sa Kinaiyahan (HCK), a company-assisted people’s organization committed to protect the environment, rid the river banks of trash irresponsibly dumped by other residents. The activity generated 645 kilograms of combined biodegradable, recyclable, residual and special wastes.

Carmen Copper, under its Adopt-an-Estero Program conducts regular clean-up in the area to raise awareness on the importance of keeping the rivers and waterways clean for the safety, health and overall wellness of the community. More signage to educate the residents will be installed along Panda River while HCK, pledged to be vigilant, police the area and report those who will violate R.A. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Carmen Copper also launched a company-wide Trash to Treasure Challenge where employees were challenged to recycle, reuse, re-purpose and re-engineer everyday materials into new, useful or income-generating inventions.

The Trash to Treasure Challenge aims to tap the employees’ creativity and innovativeness to promote recycling and reuse of materials in line with the company’s goal to reduce waste. Among the entries that stood out were a pub table made of scrap tire and old rim, a clock made of automobile scraps and an elegantly designed furniture chair made of scrap tires.

Recognizing its crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance between economic growth and care for the environment, Carmen Copper has embarked on a more strategic approach to sustainable development by integrating sustainability in all facets of its operations prioritizing environmental management, safety and health and social development.

Carmen Copper’s commitment to sustainable development through its outstanding environmental management has consistently earned it various environment awards including the Presidential Mineral Industry and Environment Award Titanium and Platinum achievements. /dcb