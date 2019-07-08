Batch 2015, 2008-2009 collide for Division 2 title in Don Bosco Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—Batches 2015 and 2008-2009 will clash for the Division 2 championship after they bested their respective opponents in the Don Bosco Cup 2019 last weekend at the Don Bosco Technical Center gym in Barangay Labangon.

2015 leaned on the strong inside play of Angelo del Campo to defeat 2016, 60-53.

The bullstrong Del Campo had 20 points, five rebounds and two blocks to push his team to the championship round.

Standing opposite them will be 2008-2009, which slipped past 2004-2005, 81-74, led by the 18 points and six rebounds of John Velasco.

In Division 1, Batches 1994 and 1998 will tangle for all the marbles. 1994 leaned on the all-around brilliance of Vincent Ian Brigoli who had 17 points, four rebounds and six assists in their 64-55 win over 1997.

Meanwhile, Ron Mabanto tallied 29 points and five steals to tow 1998 to a 63-56 victory over 1999. /bmjo