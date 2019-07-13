Baby Webmaters defeat Baby Cobras in double overtime; Ateneo wins vs UCLM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The reigning high school division champions Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu Baby Webmasters outlasted the Tough Gear-Southwestern University-Phinma Baby Cobras in double-overtime, 112-109, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, July 14, at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym.

The win allowed UC to end the elimination round with a 6-2 win-loss record, the same record as the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R). However, the Baby Jaguars will get the second seed after they won over the Baby Webmasters in their lone elimination round game, 72-46.

Van Sevillejo led UC with 24 points while Kenyon Pondoc put up 18. Luther Leonard scored 16 even as Dante Lapiz came up with 13 markers.

Axel Pasaol led the Baby Cobras with 22 points. SWU-Phinma finished the eliminations with a 3-5 card.

In the second high school game, the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis eagles pulled away late to beat the UC-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue Campus, 67-59. LA Casinillo paced the winning side with 16 points while Joey Villamayor chipped in 14 markers to help them get their fifth win in eight games.

UCLM finished the tournament without a single win in eight games./dcb