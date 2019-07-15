CV policemen, Cebuanos told to be vigilant on SONA Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Deputy Chief for Operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP) told the Cebuanos and the policemen in Central Visayas to keep their vigilance during the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte scheduled on Monday, July 22.

Police Lieutenant Genaral Archie Francisco Gamboa said that the president’s SONA is prone to disruption attempts by terror groups and the New People’s Army (NPA).

“Of course propaganda man gud pud na nila nga syempre sa SONA ila dauton ang gobyerno,” Gamboa told reporters in today’s visit at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) headquarters along Osmena Boulevard, Cebu City.

(Of course it is part of their propaganda make attempts to tarnish the name of government during the SONA.)

Gamboa said that while government security will be focused at the National Capital Region on Monday, the rest of the country should also be on alert as well.

Meanwhile, he also gave emphasis on the importance of the Police Community Relations (PCR) which is usually taken for granted. He said that the responsibilities of the PCR is “immeasurable.”

“Dili gyud mabuhi ang police kung walay tabang sa kumunidad,” he said.

(The police on its own will not be able to fulfill its mandate without the help of the community.)

Gamboa added that the most of the successful anti-drug operations were made with the help of people who tipped police of illegal drug activities in their respective areaa. /dcb