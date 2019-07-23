In Photos:Two killed, another wounded as police recover 11 kilos of shabu in Mandaue buy-bust
LOOK: Two persons were reportedly killed while 11 kilos of suspected shabu were recovered in a buy-bust operation at the back of an establishment located along F. E. Zuelig Avenue at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.
A third suspect was already brought to the hospital, says Mandaue City Police Director Jonathan Abella.
The bodies of the two drug suspects have remained in the area as of this writing.
