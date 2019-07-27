Cebu City gov’t awaits DILG order on revocation of lotto, STL business permits

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO) will not revoke the business permits issued to Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) gaming activities just yet despite the pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte to already cease their operations in the country.

Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, BPLO head, said that they will wait for the issuance of a memorandum from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to serve as their basis in the revocation of business permits issued to lotto and Small Town Lottery (STL) operators in the city.

Read More: Duterte stops all PCSO gaming activities including lotto, STL

Limquiaco said that even mayor Mayor Edgardo Labella is yet to make his official pronouncement on the matter.

Should President Duterte change his mind against the closure of PCSO gambling activities, there was no more need for these lotto and STL operators to apply for new permits.

“The PCSO can revoke the licenses of its operators on their end but that will not automatically affect the permits given by the local government. We are still awaiting instructions (from DILG) as of the moment,” Limquiaco said in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Read More: In Photos: Lotto, STL outlets in Cebu City closed

But ones their PCSO permits are revoked, operators are already be barred from doing business because their lotto and STL outlets can already be considered as illegal. /dcb