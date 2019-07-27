Mom: Her daughter, who drowned baby in pail of water, suffering from depression

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 31-year-old woman, who allegedly drowned her 11-month-old baby girl in a pail of water last July 26, has been suffering from depression.

This was according to the 60-year-old mother of the 31-year-old woman, who had been detained at the Waterfront Police Station detention cell after the tragic incident.

The 60-year-old mom said that her daughter was not in her right frame of mind when she allegedly did what she did to her baby.

She said that she could show the medicine prescribed by doctors and maintained by her daughter as proof of her condition.

“Na stress man gyud ni siya og maayo (She has been experiencing too much stress lately),” said the detained woman’s mother.

Suffering from depression

She told reporters in an interview at the Waterfront Police Precinct on Saturday, July 27, that her daughter had been suffering from depression for quite a while, but she had been well after she underwent treatment.

However, she said that her daughter allegedly got depressed again after her husband left to work abroad about two months ago.

She said that this was compounded when her granddaughter, the 11-month-old baby, got admitted in the hospital two weeks ago, for high fever.

The 60-year-old mom said that they came to Cebu from Misamis Occidental to have the baby checked up by a doctor in a hospital here.

However, the Waterfront police in an earlier interview said that the 60-year-old father of the detained woman claimed that they went to visit a faith healer in Talisay City on July 26 to look into the condition of the baby.

The father said that the faith healer told them that the baby had a problem with her teeth and that healer had already treated it.

The father, who accompanied his daughter and granddaughter in their Cebu trip, earlier said that they were set to go home on Monday, July 29 when that tragic incident happened.

No proper meal, no sleep

Meanwhile, the mother of the detained woman said that her daughter could have done what she did because of the stress brought about by the condition of the baby, who had been suffering from fever in the past days.

The 60-year-old mother said that her daughter had not had any proper meal and proper sleep in the past two weeks.

She also said that her daughter had also not been taking her maintenance medicine, which could have worsened her depression and could have triggered her to do what she did to her baby.

“Wala man siya sa iyang maayong huna-huna nga gi ligo ang bata (She was not in her right frame of mind when she bathed the baby),” said the detained woman’s mother.

She said that with her daughter’s condition they should not file a case against her.

Parricide case

But Police Major Joemar Pomarejos, Waterfront Police Precinct chief, told CDN Digital and other reporters in an interview on July 27 that they would file a parricide complaint against the detained woman at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

Pomarejos said that the family could present the medical records and proof of their daughter’s condition to the prosecutor or the court, who would then decide on her fate — whether to free her or prosecute her./dbs