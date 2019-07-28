Binibinis win bronze medal in 2019 Asia Oceanic Beach Ultimate Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Binibinis made our country proud.

Members of the Pilipinas Ultimate Women’s Frisbee Team won the bronze medal in the 2019 Asia Oceanic Ultimate Guts Championship held in Shanghai, China last June 23-27.

But their victory did not come easy.

Team member Jessica Resch said that rainy weather in the area was their biggest challenge. They had to make immediate adjustments to their defensive strategies to make sure that they win the game against the Chinese Taipei team.

“The challenge was our defense. We tried to adjust asap for our offense to (also) level with the different countries so we could break and score that first point. We didn’t have to adjust our offense because the line-up is already perfect,” said Resch.

Despite the bad weather in Shanghai during the duration of the tournament, Resch said they showed their competitors that the Binibinis were unstoppable in their desire to bag a medal for Cebu and the rest of the country.

“I think its a protocol in Shanghai (that) once there is thunder all people should go inside sa lobby or waiting area then after 30 minutes balik na sad. For me, challenge ni kay ang hype as a player ma wa ba unya need na sad ba pa boost sa imo self and sa team” said Jessica Resch one of the members of the Binibinis.

(I think it’s a protocol practiced in Shanghai that when there is thunder everyone should go indoors and stay at the lobby or in the waiting area and after 30 minutes players will again be asked to return on the playing field. For me, this is a challenge because this reduces or diminishes the hype experienced by the players and we have to again find means to give ourselves and the rest of the team a boost.)

Still, the Binibinis emerged victorious against the Chinese-Taipei team in their third place battle with a final score of 14-13.

“It was really a close fight but we tried our best to work with what we got and bring home a medal,” said Resch./dcb