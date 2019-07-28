Cancer Warriors Run raises P1M for Cancer Warriors Foundation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cancer Warriors Run, which is already on its second year, was able to raise about a million for the Cancer Warriors Foundation.

The run held Saturday, July 27, 2019, attracted 3,500 runners competing in three distance categories—3 kilometers (3k), 5k and 10k.

Race Director Joel Baring said that Rose Pharmacy organized the run in partnership with the Cancer Warriors Foundation for the benefit of children diagnosed with cancer.

It is part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

Baring said that organizers put the limit of participants on 3,500 for logistic purposes.

Also, so that the runners can enjoy the race in the safest way possible while contributing for the beneficiary.

The turnout raised about P1 million, which was double to what was donated to the foundation last year.

The run started and ended at the Ayala Terraces. Before the runners were released, a warm-up dance session was held led by celebrity Regine Tolentino.

Kenyan runner Jackson Chirchir and Spectrum runner Cherry Andrin took the male and female 10k titles, respectively.

Chirchir relegated fellow Kenyan Joseph Moruri to second place with his time of 33 minutes and seven seconds (33:07). Moruri clocked 33:38. At third place was Cebu City Rider Omega Tri Team’s Joseph Emia with his time of 34:29.

Andrin, for her part, crossed the finish line with a time of 43:13 just a few seconds ahead of multi-titled runner Ruffa Sorongon who clocked 43:14. Third placer was Emia’s teammate Karen Manayon who had a time of 46:21.

Another Kenyan runner took the 5k male title. Eric Chipsiror clocked 16:31. Florendo Lapiz and Azlan Pagay occupied the second and third places, respectively. Lapiz had a time of 17:53.070 while Pagay came in at 17:53.510.

The 5k female title was won by Marielle Estreba also of Cebu City Rider Omega Tri Team. She finished the race in 20:41 while Asia Paraase occupied the second place with her time of 21:34. Completing the top 3 was Charisse Encarnacion who clocked 23:35.

The 3k male and female titles were clinched by Ariel Saballa and Princess Jive Borneo, respectively. Saballa had the quickest time at 9:48 while Borneo finished in 12:17.

Finishing second and third to Saballa were Michael Largo (9:52) and Rin March Gonzaga (10:19), respectively.

While trailing Borneo were Erian Olango (12:26) at second and Meryel Gauzon (12:27) at third place./dbs