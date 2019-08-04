Apo Cement employees help rehabilitate Naalad Elementary School

NAGA CITY, Cebu – Apo Cement Corporation (APO) employees volunteered their time to help rehabilitate and improve the facilities at Naalad Elementary School in Naga City 10 days before classes opened in June.

They joined teaching personnel led by school head Jared Revoltiado in doing repair works and in repainting some classrooms and the school’s social hall in the spirit of Bayanihan espoused in the Brigada Eskwela program.

Every year, APO supports and participates in the annual National Schools Maintenance Week of the Department of Education (DepEd) with its materials supplier, Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC).

This year, APO’s volunteerism program carried the theme “Matatag na Bayan para sa Maunlad na Paaralan.”

APO and ALQC chose the public school in Barangay Naalad being one of its host barangays located about two kilometers upland from the city proper./dcb