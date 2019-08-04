AboitizPower posts P8.6 B net income for first half of 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) reported a net income of P8.6 billion for the first half of 2019 or five percent lower than the company’s ₱9.1 billion income recorded during the same period last year.

Without one-off gains, the company’s core net income was ₱8.5 billion, 19 percent lower than its ₱10.5 billion earnings during the same period last year. This was largely the result of the higher volume and cost of purchased power during the first half of the year, says a company press statement.

The statement said that spot market prices were also exceptionally high during the first half of 2019 and the company purchased replacement power due to outages and contracting ahead in preparation for incoming capacity.

“The first half of 2019 was challenging for AboitizPower as Luzon faced supply issues leading to the elections. Nevertheless, we remained committed to serving our customers to the extent of providing them with replacement power that we bought from the spot market at rates higher than our contract prices,” said Emmanuel V. Rubio, AboitizPower Chief Operating Officer.

AboitizPower’s generation and retail electricity supply business recorded consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of ₱17.8 billion in the first half of 2019, which is 12 percent lower than the ₱20.2 billion recorded during the same period last year, the company’s statements said.

Capacity sold for the first half of 2019 decreased by six percent, from 3,213 megawatts (MW) in 2018 to 3,035 MW in 2019, due to Therma Mobile, Inc.’s bunker C-fired diesel power plants being put on preservation mode in the first quarter of 2019.

“With supply stabilizing and with our new capacity coming in, we are positive about exceeding our 2020 target of 4,000 MW attributable capacity, which will allow for a steady and sustainable long-term growth momentum,” Rubio added.

The company’s distribution business recorded a consolidated EBITDA of ₱3.7 billion, which is five percent lower than the ₱3.9 billion last year. This resulted from lost margins from the decommissioning of the Bajada power plant.

But their energy sales rose by at least five percent from 2,842 gigawatt-hours (GWh) during the first half of the year in comparison with the 2,719 GWh recorded in the first half of 2018. This was primarily driven by the increase in new customers across all segments.