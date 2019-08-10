Rama to reintroduce Ms. Cebu, street parties in Sinulog 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Michael Rama plans to reintroduce next year several activities that were ordered cancelled in the Sinulog 2019 celebration.

Cancelled activities include the annual Ms. Cebu pageant and street parties.

But Rama wanted the 2020 Sinulog activities to be well planned.

Five months ahead of schedule, Rama already called for a Sinulog organizers meeting to start planning for the 2020 Sinulog celebration which he wanted to be “grander and more exciting.”

While he refused to discuss in details the outcome of the first Sinulog meeting which he called on Friday, Rama said that the organizing committee wanted to reintroduce several activities that were cancelled in this year’s festivities.

“Sinulog 2020 will definitely be better than Sinulog 2019,” Rama told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

During their meeting, they also started to discuss “enhancements and improvements” in the Sinulog 2020’s program, technical aspect and logistics.

Rama said that the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) will also be playing an important role in Sinulog 2020 because he wanted to bring the millennials and generation z closer to the annual celebration.

He also wanted to inculcate in the minds of all Cebuanos that the annual celebration in honor of the miraculous image of the Sto. Niño is a “shared responsibility.”

“Sinulog 2020 will be a Sinulog for all. All Cebuanos will be a stakeholder in this grand festivity,” he said. /dcb