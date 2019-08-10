#BabyBolz: Solenn Heussaff expecting first child with Nico Bolzico

|August 10,2019 - 03:33 PM

MANILA, Philippines — It appears that Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico’s brood will be expanding.

@nicobolzico we're in this together. #BabyBolz 📸@jatadena

The celebrity couple surprised many of their fans as Heussaff announced on Saturday that she and Bolzico are expecting their first child.

Heusaff and Bolzico posted amusing photos captioned as “We’re in this together” on their respective Instagram pages.

Yes @solenn, we are in this together bebu! #BabyBolz 📸 @jatadena

Meanwhile, Heussaff flaunted her growing baby bump in an Instagram Story.

Image: Instagram/@solenn

The couple received congratulatory messages from netizens and their celebrity friends, such as Kyla, Tim Yap, Maxene Magalona and Chynna Ortaleza.
Heussaff and Bolzico tied the knot in France in 2016.   /muf
