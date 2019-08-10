#BabyBolz: Solenn Heussaff expecting first child with Nico Bolzico
MANILA, Philippines — It appears that Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico’s brood will be expanding.
The celebrity couple surprised many of their fans as Heussaff announced on Saturday that she and Bolzico are expecting their first child.
Heusaff and Bolzico posted amusing photos captioned as “We’re in this together” on their respective Instagram pages.
Meanwhile, Heussaff flaunted her growing baby bump in an Instagram Story.
