DTI-Cebu launches Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay in Moalboal 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a bid to bring government assistance closer to the countryside and encourage more barangay-based businesses and entrepreneurial activities, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – Cebu Provincial Office kicked off its Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (NSB) Program last August 2, 2019 in Moalboal, Cebu.

DTI Central Visayas Director Asteria Caberte said that the NSB is a national flagship program espoused by DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez himself. It aims to promote inclusive growth through business development and reach out to micro enterprises in the 4th, 5th and 6th income class municipalities in the country.

“We really want to intensify the awareness and dissemination of DTI programs and services at the barangay level, especially for those that have not received or heard of DTI and other government programs. We will provide business development services to both existing and aspiring entrepreneurs in these barangays. This may come in the form of Business Registration, Business Advisory/Counseling, Access to Finance, Seminars, Trainings and Mentorship, Shared Service Facilities, Product Development, Trade Fairs, Market Linkage, Consumer Advocacy and Fair Trade Laws Briefing, and other Services through our DTI-Negosyo Centers,” Caberte said.

Forty-four MSMEs attended the launching at the Moalboal Sports Complex in Barangay Poblacion West. The event covered Barangays Basdiot, Poblacion East, and Poblacion West of said municipality.

The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Moalboal headed by Mayor Paz A. Rozgoni and Vice-Mayor Inocentes “Titing” Cabaron provided support to the initiative. Moalboal Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) President Cirilo Tapales (Barangay Basdiot) and Barangay Captain Julius Tarongoy (Barangay Poblacion East) attended the event and expressed their commitment to the NSB initiative.

The NSB roll-out was supported by 17 representatives from the different government agencies who discussed services relevant to MSMEs. The partner-agencies include the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth, Social Security System (SSS), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The DTI’s Small Business Corporation (SB Corp) also presented the government’s Pondo Para sa Pagbabago at Pag-Asenso (P3) Program to provide microenterprises an alternative source of financing that is easy to access and made available at a reasonable cost. President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier commended the DTI through SB Corp for the almost 86,000 MSMEs that have received over P3 billion worth of loans since 2017.

Adding a local entrepreneur experience to the event was Moalboal resident and Managing Proprietor of Emirich Bangus Fry, Emilyn Nuevo, who gave her message of appreciation and support to the DTI services.

Nuevo is a Mentee-Graduate of the Kapatid Mentor ME (KMME) Program, a nationwide Big Brother-Small Brother Mentorship Program for micro enterprises implemented by the DTI in partnership with the PCE-Go Negosyo and Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI). She is also a graduate of the DTI-Cebu E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Mentoring Program.

“KMME totally contributed (so much) in my life in increasing my self-esteem as well as providing the complete tools in achieving my ultimate goal in scaling up my chosen field of business, which is in line with seafood,” Nuevo said. She urged other entrepreneurs to “grab the big opportunity” and join the DTI programs.

DTI-Cebu Provincial Office Director Esperanza Melgar shared that from 2019-2022, the NSB Program in Cebu Province will cover 288 barangays from 21 municipalities with 4th and 5th income class. These are Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Aloguinsan, Boljoon, Borbon, Catmon, Ginatilan, Madridejos, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Oslob, Pilar, Poro, Ronda, Samboan, Santa Fe, Santander, Sogod, Tabuelan, and Tudela.

The Cebu Province has a total of 28 DTI-Negosyo Centers which will spearhead the implementation of said program. /dcb