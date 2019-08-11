Reed takes almost 6-minute lead going into final 21k run

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Three-time champion Tim Reed is already two kilometers into the final 21-kilometer run of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu.

Reed finished the 90-kilometer bike phase in two hours and six minutes, which gave him an almost six-minute lead of the chasing pack.

The Australian won in Cebu in 2015, 2016 and 2017 but lost to Mauricio Mendez of Mexico last year.

Mendez reached the transition area but is already out of the race.

Chasing Reed are Eric Watson of Bahrain, Tim Van Berkel of Australia Mike Phillips of New Zealand, Terenzo Bozzone of New Zealand, Jakub Langhammer of Czech Republic, Luke McKenzie of Australia and Shen Yen Hseih. /dcb