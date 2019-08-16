MCCI president cites need to prepare for disruptions to businesses

CEBU CITY — Businesses need to prepare for disruptions brought about by the 4th industrial revolution.

Stanley Go, president of Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), explained about conducting the business summit as its flagship project for the annual Mandaue Business Month that was aiming to provide learning for their member-companies.

“We have been doing this (business summit) for the past 15 years,” Go said. “This is a day of learning. And for us to be able to learn, we question the norm; we question the mindset. We question the corporate culture for us to make our companies even better.”

Businesses need to change because the landscape is changing, he added.

In the past a company’s strength was its territory, Go said.

However, the internet has broken boundaries so companies are no longer competing only with local players but with global players as well, he pointed out.

“The landscape is just changing so fast. We need to adapt to the changes in technology. We need to make our companies relevant to the changing times,” Go said.

This year’s business forum, with its theme “Bridging the World, Bridging the Future,” featured six speakers who provided various insights.

Ronilo Balbieran, founder and president of Ardokos Corp., discussed the country’s macroeconomic outlook.

Isaias Calisto, chief executive officer and president of Cartrack Holdings Limited, talked on the future of transportation and turning Cebu into a smart transportation hub.

Marie-Anne Lezoraine of Kantar Philippines World Panel Division dwelled on growing brands. On the other hand, Tony Sarmiento of Screen & Surface showed the effectiveness of creative storytelling.

J. Carlitos Cruz, SGV & Co. chairman and managing partner, talked about the need for the company to identify its purpose.

Image strategist Toni Miranda explained the steps on how to acquire the winning image of success./dbs