Trailer of Razo’s Cinespectra short film fest entry, ‘Panihapon,’ out

CEBU CITY, Philippines, The trailer of a short film titled “Panihapon” (Dinner) directed by award-winning Eli Razo has been released by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Panihapon is the lone Cebuano short film among the entries of this year’s short films for CineSpectra 2019 Short Film Festival, which is organized by the FDCP.

The FDCP released the trailers of the short film entries for the festival on August 16, Friday, on its official Facebook page.

“This is my first advocacy film and it is also the first film that I won a grant for, ” Razo told CDN Digital.

“Panihapon” is written by Jai Shane Cañete headlined by Shim Dagatan, Sammy Pacilan, and Joan Flores.

The trailer opens where Dagatan is alone inside the house.

He becomes anxious when he learned that he is a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive.

His parents (Pacilan and Flores) arrive in their house to join him for dinner.

“Okay, ra ka dong?”, Flores asked Dagatan.

(Are you okay, son?)

“Unsa’y problema, nak?” Pacilan said.

(What is the problem?)

Dagatan then handed a copy of his HIV positive result to his mother.

“Ma, pa, pasayloa ko ninyo,” Dagatan answered.

(Please forgive me.)

Razo said that “Panihapon” teaches the viewers that every choice has a consequence.

“It can be for better or for the worse,” he added. ”

CineSpectra 2019 Short Film Festival is organized by the FDCP, EON Foundation, LOVE YOURSELF, and Directors’ Guild of the Philippines, Inc. (DGPI).

The festival will run from August 26 to 28, 2019. This year’s theme is, “Your Judgement, Their Life.”

According to FDCP, the film festival is “a vehicle to foster a deeper, human rights-based understanding of HIV/AIDS.”

Completing this year’s CineSpectra roster are “A” (Roylan Modina), “Alex & Aki” (Dexter Paul De Jesus), “Ang Gasgas Na Plaka Ni Lolo Bert” (Janina Gacosta), “Doon Sa Isang Sulok” (Alfredo Tapang Jr.) , “Gulis” (Kyle Jumayne Francisco), “Ikaw Din?!” (John Aaron Alsol), “Quieter is Louder” (Kathleen Gonzales), “Taya” (John Aurthur Mercader), and

“Taym Pers, Pers Taym” (Ma. Ceazara Vidallo). /dbs