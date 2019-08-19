PB member Glenn Soco passes ordinance to increase incentives of barangay workers

Cebu City, Philippines—Board member Glenn Anthony Soco wants to double the financial incentives that the barangay workers are receiving starting this year.

Soco, who chairs the committee on budget and appropriations, passed a proposed ordinance in the Provincial Board entitled “Barangay Workers Act of 2019,” which will increase the incentives of barangay tanods to P3,000 and other barangay workers to P4,000.

At present, Soco said barangay tanods are only receiving P1,500 while Barangay health workers, Barangay Nutrition Scholars, Day Care Workers and Barangay Animal Health Aids get P2,400.

He said that the proposed ordinance was already approved in the committee level and will now be endorsed for the second reading.

He added that since 2009, this is the first time that a move was made to increase the amount of such incentives.

“Kining mga barangay workers, mas daghan pa ni sila ug trabaho kay sa uban,” Soco said. (These barangay workers, they have more work than others.)

Soco also revealed that the budget of the increase was already included in the supplemental budget passed by the Provincial Board last August 5, 2019. /bmjo