2 HVT targets nabbed with P4 million illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Two separate buy-and-bust operations held at 11 p.m. on August 23 and 4 a.m. on August 24 led police to arrest two high-value targets (HVT) in possession of a total of P4 million worth of illegal drugs.

Police arrested an HVT with P3,536,000 worth of illegal drugs in Barangay Ermita and a total of P1,054,000 worth of illegal drugs form another HTV captured in Barangay Pasil.

Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of San Nicolas Police who led the two anti-drug raids, said that the two HVTs are part of major drug syndicates although he did not mention any names as follow-up investigations are still ongoing.

The drug raid on August 23 was implemented in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita in Cebu City and captured Ludevico Abadiez, 39, a known drug pusher in the area.

Seized from Abadiez were five medium-sized plastic packs and five large-sized plastic packs of shabu (methamphetamine) with an estimated weight of 520 grams.

According to police, 520 grams is equivalent to P3,536,000 in terms of Dangerous Drugs Board value.

A .45 caliber pistol was also found in the area upon inspection.

Albotra also said that Abadiez has been in the regional watchlist as he disposes one kilo off illegal drugs every week. On peak days, Albotra said Abadiez can even sell more than one kilo of illegal drugs in a week.

Albotra said Abadiez’ house serves as “bodega” (storage area) of his big-time suppliers who give him commissions for every item he sells.

“Pero namaligya pud ni siya og iyaha kay naa man pud siya iyaha nga customer,” said Albotra.

(But he is also selling drugs ons his own because he has customers.)

Meanwhile, the 4 a.m. anti-drug raid on Saturday, August 24, arrested Jesse Chris Inoc Tura, another HVT, inside his house located along L. Flores Street in Barangay Pasil.

Police confiscated from Tura one medium-sized transparent plasti and one large-sized plastic pack of illegal drugs with an overall weight with DDB value of P1,054,000.

Both suspects are at the San Nicolas Police Station to await filing of charges against them. / celr