Man found dead in Basak Nicholas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A body of an unidentified man was found floating lifeless off the shore of Sitio Guinabsan, Barangay Basak San Nicholas at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 31.

Police Staff Sergeant Alfredo Casas of Mambaling Police station said authorities found the victim with a crack on the right side of his forehead.

Based on the initial investigation reported to Casas, the crack might have been the cause of the man’s death.

He said the man might have been hit by a hard tool or equipment.

As of this writing, the police are still determining the identity of the man who was found lifeless wearing a black shirt and a pair of denim shorts. / celr