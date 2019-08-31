149 rescued from troubled boat at Consuelo port on Camotes Island

CEBU CTY, Philippines — At least 149 passengers were rescued by Philippine Coast Guard from a troubled boat that had just docked at the Consuelo Port on Camotes Island, Cebu, at 2:27 p.m. today, August 31, 2019.

The passengers and crew of the vessel, MV Mika Mari 8 of Jomilia Shipping, had to be rescued as the boat listed to its side with half if its body already submerged in the water, said Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, public information officer of the PCG in Central Visayas (PCG-7).

MV Mika Mari 8 was carrying 149 passengers, 18 crew members and 11 rolling cargoes when it arrived at the Consuelo port in San Francisco town in Camotes Island from Danao City, Cebu, said Encina.

When most of the passengers have disembarked, the ship started to sway and eventually tilted towards the left side. At least four of its passengers sustained minor injuries, Encina said.

This was already the second time that a vessel from Jomalia Shipping was involved in a sea accident.

Last July this year, a truckload of corn grits fell into the waters of the Danao City port when the mooring line of MV Mika Mari 7 was cut off due to the alleged heavy weight of the truck.

MV Mika Mari 8 left the ports of Danao City in northern Cebu at 11:45 a.m. today and arrived at the Consuelo port at 2:27 p.m.

Based on PCG-7’s initial investigation, MV Mika Mari 8 began to list when a 10-wheeler vehicle loaded with 800 sacks of cement was manuevering to disembark from the vessel. There were also three other privately- owned vehicles that were still inside the vessel, said Encina.

“Yung truck po kasi while nag manuever palabas, na outbalance po yung truck, yun po yung nag dahilan ng pag out balance din po nitong barko,” said Encina.

(While this truck was maneuvering to get off the vessel, it went off balance causing the vessel to also lost its balance.)

The PCG on Camotes Island immediately responded and rescued the other passengers who were still left inside the vessel. The passengers were made to climb out of the partly submerged vessel from its right side and were brought down to the safety.

The four passengers who sustained minor injuries were immediately brought to the Ricardo Memorial Hospital in San Francisco town for treatmen, said Encina.

According to Encina, the management of Jomalia Shipping was already directed to file a marine protest to explain why and how the accident happened. | dcb