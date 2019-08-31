149 rescued after roro vessel titled to its left side while at the Consuelo port in Camotes Is.

CEBU CTY, Philippines — At least 149 passengers were rescued by Philippine Coast Guard in Consuelo Port, Camotes Island, Cebu, at 2:27 p.m. today, August 31, 2019, when a cargo vessel tilted sideways, submerging half of its body in the water.

The MV Mika Mari 8 of Jomalia Shipping was carrying 149 passengers, 18 crew members and 11 rolling cargos when it arrived at the Consuelo port in San Francisco town in Camotes Island from Danao City, Cebu, said Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, public information officer of PCG in Central Visayas.

When most of the passengers have disembarked, the ship started to sway and eventually tilted towards the left side. At least four of its passengers sustained minor injuries, Encina said.

This was already the second time that a vessel from Jomalia Shipping was involved in a sea accident.

Last July this year, a truckload of corn grits fell into the waters of the Danao City port when the mooring line of MV Mika Mari 7 was cut off due to the alleged heavy weight of the truck.

Read more: Danao Sea Accident: Six wheeler truck falls into sea

MV Mika Mari 8 left the ports of Danao City in northern Cebu at 11:45 a.m. today and arrived at the Consuelo port at 2:27 p.m.

Based on their initial investigation, the MV Mika Mari 8 tilted to its left side while a 10-wheeler vehicle loaded with 800 sacks of cement was maneuvering to disembark from the vessel. There were also three other privately owned vehicles that were left inside the vessel then, said Encina.

“Yung truck po kasi while nag manuever palabas, na out balance po yung truck, yun po yung nag dahilan ng pag out balance din po nitong barko,” said Encina.

(While this truck was maneuvering off the vessel, it went off balance causing the vessel to tilt on the right side.)

PCG in Camotes Island immediately responded to the area and rescued the other passengers who were still left inside the vessel. Passengers were made to climb to the vessel’s right side to reach the Consuelo port.

The four passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were immediately brought to the Ricardo Memorial Hospital in San Francisco town for treatment.

The management of Jomalia Shipping was already directed to file a marine protest to explain why and how the accident happened. | dcb