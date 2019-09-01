3,928 pass mechanical engineer licensure exam in August

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 3,928 examinees passed the mechanical engineer licensure examination given in August, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

Lester Corpin Toledo from the Cebu Institute of Technology – University topped the list of passers with a rating of 94.65% followed by Hutch Niño Valles from Bulacan State University – Malolos with 94.05%.

Other passers in the top 10 include:

Reginald Luther Orbiso Sinay from Cebu Institute of Technology – University: 93.95%

Caryl Patrick Evangelista Rivera from the University of Santo Tomas: 93.55%

Ronnel Quejada Dellomes from Bulacan State University – Malolos: 93.40%

Joseph Rene Carzano Omandac from Mapua University – Manila: 93.20%

Noel Christian Cabrera Dela Cerna from Cebu Institute of Technology – University: 93.05%

Andryx Lyndon Cruzate Martinez from the University of the Philippines – Diliman: 93%

Patrick Luigi Colegio Tejada from Southern Luzon State University – Lucban: 92.80%

Damacino Luna Sarte Jr. from Cebu Institute of Technology – University: 92.45%

Bien Emerson Faustino Victoria from Bulacan State University – Malolos: 92.45%

The PRC said a total of 5,563 individuals took the exam which was given in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu City, Davao City, Lucena and Tacloban.

The full list of passers can be accessed here: Roll of successful examinees.

In another development, 59 of 137 examinees passed the certified plant mechanic licensure examination.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later, the PRC said.

