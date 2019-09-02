13 young men are in Cebu to vie for Man of the Universe 2019 title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirteen international delegates are now in Cebu City for the first edition of Man of the Universe 2019.

The official sashing and press presentation were held on the evening of September 2, Monday in a hotel in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

Andreo Javier, the pageant director for Man of the Universe 2019, said as a Cebuano, it had been his dream to hold an international pageant in Cebu City.

“This is also our way to promote Cebu in the international shore,” he said.

Gilbs Espiritu, president of Star Realms Entertainment Production, the producer behind Man of the Universe said he would want to make this an annual pageant in Cebu City.

“We feel the love and support of the Cebuanos. I can feel that Cebuanos are embracing us,” Espiritu said.

Coronation night will be on September 6, Friday at Teatro Casino at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

Man of the Universe aims to provide young men around the globe a platform to connect, learn the culture, expand knowledge, and horizons beyond their spheres.

It also gives the candidates an opportunity to create brotherhood amongst nations despite race, religion, nationality, and color.

“We want to create a memorable experience for all the candidates so that they can bring with them and share the joy and fun with people they interact with. We wanted to go beyond the glitz and glamour of pageantry,” he added.

Candidates for the Man of the Universe 2019 roster are Ngonda Sangama Andrew Junior, (Cameroon), Frank Galvez (El Salvador), Adonis Jocsing (Filipino Community in Canada), Lorenzo Caballero (Filipino Community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Taugik Sanjaya (Indonesia), Prince Oomesh Luvkush (Mauritius), Chandan Biskowarma (Nepal), Sagar Bhageloe (Netherlands), Juan Carlos Cabrera (Peru), Anthony Eatabillo Abuan (Philippines), Pedro Sardon (Spain), Wachiraputts Supathanasiree (Thailand), and Adel Serhal (Ukraine).

In the morning of September 2, the 13 candidates had a courtesy call at the office of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.

They also visited historical sites in Cebu City like Magellan’s Cross, Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, Parian Monument, Plaza Independencia, and Fort San Pedro.

Three Filipinos in the competition

Abuan, Jocsing, and Caballero are among the Filipinos, who are part of this competition.

Abuan, 21, is an Electrical Engineering student from the Holy Angel University in Angeles, Pampanga.

The 21-year-old Pampanga native is one of the youngest candidates in Man of the Universe 2019.

He won the first Man of the Philippines in 2018 that makes him the country’s official representative for Man of the Universe 2019.

“There is a little bit pressure but this is my biggest opportunity to show to other countries how beautiful Philippines is,” Abuan told CDN Digital prior to the official press conference.

Though other candidates have previous international stints, Abuan said he was still confident to bring the first Man of the Universe crown for the Philippines.

“I am still proud of myself, so whatever happens this is a good opportunity to represent the country,” he said.

Jocsing, 22, on the other hand, represents the Filipino Community in Canada after being handpicked by the national director.

The 22-year-old physical therapist was born in Cavite but moved with his family in British Columbia, Canada.

“I accepted the challenge to represent the Filipino community in Canada because this is the time for me to get out of my comfort zone,” Jocsing said.

The third Filipino joining Man of the Universe is Caballero representing the Filipino Community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Caballero, 25, has been working as a chef in Saudi Arabia for four years.

A native of Bulacan, Caballero auditioned to represent the Filipino Community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia back in April.

Caballero said his drive to join the international pageant is to raise the banner of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. /dbs