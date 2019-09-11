Release of iPhone 11 steers up the Internet

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Apple has just launched their all-new iPhone 11 models and people all over the world are going nuts about the prices and the new camera design.

Apple’s iPhone 11 has an entry price of $699 or approximately P 37,000.00.

Aside from the prices, the release of Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max also got people talking about the new camera design.

Read: Apple iPhone 11 launch expected on Sept. 10

And as usual, netizens expressed how they felt about the camera design through hilarious memes.

Here are some of them:

With its basic entry price from $699 up to $1,099, netizens are know thinking of how they will be able to afford this new gadget. Some are already considering selling their internal organs to the black market. Talk about commitments.

Netizens are also very witty when it comes to comparing the new look of this iPhone series with things like the fidget spinner and cartoon characters like this cute little alien from the movie “Chicken Little.”

The list of the memes goes on and on as people are making it a big fuss in expressing their sentiments and thoughts of both wanting to own one of the iPhone 11 models or to totally ditch the new camera designs.

What’s your take on the new iPhone? /bmjo