UC pulls off upset, downs defending champion UV

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters finally ended its losing skid, pulling off a 72-64 upset over the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 72-64, in the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament senior division on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Leading the Webmasters, who improved to 1-2, was Shane Menina with 19 points.

Here is the interview with Shane Menina:

LIVE: Interview with UC’s Shane Menina after the Webmasters’ 72-64 win over UV in the Cesafi men’s basketball game on Sunday, September 15, 2019. #CDnDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月15日周日

UV dropped to an even 1-1.