UC pulls off upset, downs defending champion UV

By: Mars G. Alison |September 15,2019 - 07:57 PM

Shane Menina of UC drives for a layup in a game against UV in the Cesafi men’s basketball game on Sunday. CDN Digital Photo. Gerard Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters finally ended its losing skid, pulling off a 72-64 upset over the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 72-64, in the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament senior division on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Leading the Webmasters, who improved to 1-2, was Shane Menina with 19 points.

Here is the interview with Shane Menina:

LIVE: Interview with UC’s Shane Menina after the Webmasters’ 72-64 win over UV in the Cesafi men’s basketball game on Sunday, September 15, 2019. #CDnDigital

CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月15日周日

UV dropped to an even 1-1. /bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.