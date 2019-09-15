UC pulls off upset, downs defending champion UV
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters finally ended its losing skid, pulling off a 72-64 upset over the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 72-64, in the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament senior division on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Leading the Webmasters, who improved to 1-2, was Shane Menina with 19 points.
Here is the interview with Shane Menina:
LIVE: Interview with UC’s Shane Menina after the Webmasters’ 72-64 win over UV in the Cesafi men’s basketball game on Sunday, September 15, 2019. #CDnDigital
由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月15日周日
UV dropped to an even 1-1. /bmjo
