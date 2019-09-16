Cebuana beauty queen Tracy Perez lands on top 12 of Miss World Philippines 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – She may not have won the Miss World Philippines 2019 crown, but Cebuana beauty queen Tracy Maureen Perez already made a big accomplishment for herself and for Cebu after she made it to the pageant’s top 12.

Her manager Sven Chua said that her inclusion in the top 12 was something to be proud of especially for a first timer on the national stage.

“As her manager, I believe that a Top 12 finish is quite the accomplishment for Tracy on her first time competing on the national stage. She gave the world a performance that every Cebuano would be proud of,” he told CDN Digital.

Model Michelle Marquez Dee won the Miss World Philippines 2019 crown during the pageant night held on Sunday, September 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Dee will represent the country in the Miss World 2019 pageant that will be held in London in December.

Completing the court were Kelly Day (Miss Eco Philippines 2019), Katrina Llegado (Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2019), Isabelle Daza De Leon ( Miss Multinational Philippines 2019), Glyssa Perez (Miss Philippines Tourism 2019), Vanessa Mae Walters (Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2019), Shannon Christie Kerver (first princess), and Kristi Banks (second princess).

Perez made it to the top 12 of the Miss World Philippines 2019.

“Thank you, most of all, to Binibining Cebu who showed her (Perez) their overwhelming support,” Chua told CDN Digital in an interview today, September 16.

Ilene de Vera, another Cebuana in the pageant, made it to the top 22.

Perez has worked with beauty camp Aces and Queens in Manila and her team in Origin Model and Artist Management in Cebu for her Miss World Philippines 2019 stint.

She also joined Binibining Cebu 2018 and bagged the Binibining Cebu Charity 2018 title and finished second runner-up in the Miss Cebu 2016. | dcb