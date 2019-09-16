Fire destroys guitar shop factory in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The industrial factory of a well-known guitar shop was razed to the ground after a fire consumed the structure around 7:58 p.m. on Monday, September 16, in Sitio Abuno, Barangay Pajac in Lapu-Lapu City.

Fire engulfed the industrial factory of New Susing’s Guitar which was made of light materials. The company lost all its materials, machinery and equipment in guitar-making in a fire that hit the guitar shop before 8 p.m.

Fire Officer 1 Rowel Brañanola, desk operator of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station, said the fire alarm was first raised around 7:58 p.m. The fire was under control around 8:09 p.m. At 8:25 p.m., firefighters declared fire out.

Brañanola said the initial investigation indicates that the fire started at the factory’s sanding area.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Brañanola said initial investigation revealed that there was an electrical ignition at the sanding area. This is due to a loose connection which might have been the “reason for the flames to burst.”

Brañanola said the estimated cost of damage is P220,000.

No one was hurt during the incident. / celr