Fire reported in Lapu-Lapu
Cebu City, Philippines—The Maribago fire department is now responding to a fire alarm in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, that was reported around 9:17 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019
Fire Officer 1 Mildred Villaban, desk operator of the Maribago fire station, told CDN Digital that the fire hit houses behind the gymnasium of Barangay Agus.
The fire was put under control at 9:35 a.m. but authorities have not declared a fire out yet as of press time. /bmjo
