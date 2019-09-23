Fire reported in Lapu-Lapu

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim September 23,2019 - 10:11 AM

 

Cebu City, Philippines—The Maribago fire department is now responding to a fire alarm in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, that was reported around 9:17 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019

Fire Officer 1 Mildred Villaban, desk operator of the Maribago fire station, told CDN Digital that the fire hit houses behind the gymnasium of Barangay Agus.

The fire was put under control at 9:35 a.m. but authorities have not declared a fire out yet as of press time. /bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.