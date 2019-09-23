Fire reported in Lapu-Lapu

Cebu City, Philippines—The Maribago fire department is now responding to a fire alarm in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, that was reported around 9:17 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019

Fire Officer 1 Mildred Villaban, desk operator of the Maribago fire station, told CDN Digital that the fire hit houses behind the gymnasium of Barangay Agus.

The fire was put under control at 9:35 a.m. but authorities have not declared a fire out yet as of press time. /bmjo