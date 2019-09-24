Toddler from Marikina City finds new sleep partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Putting babies and even toddlers to sleep has always been challenging for most parents.

But for Jennelyn Tiburcio, 30, putting her niece Francelle to sleep was easy with the help of a liquor bottle.

Jennelyn of Markina City shared with CDN Digital the story behind the viral video of her one-year-old niece who slept with hold a liquor bottle close to her chest.

“Francelle was already sleepy. Since my father just arrive after 7 months of work abroad, so we (were) having a small family gathering. She (Francelle) saw the bottle of liquor on the table and she reached for it,” she said.

Tiburcio said that her sister, Jannelle, tried to hand retrieve the liquor bottle while her daughter slept. But Francelle would wake up and cry every time that she would do so.

Jannelle later on decided to just let her daughter sleep with the liquor bottle.

Wanting to share their fun moment with Francelle to their friends and relatives, Tiburcio said that she posted a video of the her niece on her social media page on September 22.

The video of the sleeping Francelle garnered 814,000 views; 23,000 shares; 10,000 reactions; and 5,300 comments as of 4 p.m. today, September 24.

Watch here:

Netizen Raul Castillo Arganza commented, “Ayaw lang nya maglasing tatay nya..nde mo magets? magbago ka na daw haha.”

Acse PirePinky Znuj said, “Mhie kuyaw ni dah.”

The one-year-old cutie surely did light up the mood of those who attended their family gathering and the several others who saw her viral video. / dcb