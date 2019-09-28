Member of Kerwin Espinosa’s drug group nabbed with P7M worth of shabu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A high value target, who is said to be a member of Kerwin Espinosa’s drug group, was collared by the Criminal Intelligence Branch (CIB) in Mandaue City this afternoon, September 27, for the possession of about a kilo of shabu worth at least P7 million.

Jose Jaime Auditor, a resident of B. Aranas Extension in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City past 4 p.m. today, says Police Major Regino Maramag.

But Auditor, 47, was quick to deny the accusations against him.

He said that he was merely asked by a friend to deliver the 10 medium packs of shabu that was found inside his backpack for a P1, 000 fee.

While he denied any involvement in Espinosa’s drug group, Auditor said that it was also his first time to be arrested for illegal drugs possession.

CIB Chief Maramag said that Auditor’s arrest was made after they received information on the visit of drug courier belonging to Espinosa’s group in Sitio Maharlika.

He said that they conducted series of surveillance operations ahead of the buy-bust operation this afternoon. /dcb