Two killed in Lapu shooting

Cebu City, Philippines—Two still unidentified men were shot dead along Sitio Calawisan, Barangay Babag 1, Lapu-Lapu City past 9 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019.

According to Police Master Sergeant Mer Acebron, desk officer of the Gun-ob police station of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), the suspects, who have yet to be identified, were allegedly on board a motorcycle while the two victims were on board a tricycle.

One of the victims was driving the tricycle.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives and the police are still in the area as of this writing to examine the crime scene. /bmjo