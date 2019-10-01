UV Green Lancers ends first round of eliminations at top spot
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers capped their first round of elimination with a 102-80 demolition of University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.
Froiland Maglasang once again top-scored for the Green Lancers with 17 points.
Maglasang also led UV in their 71-66 thrashing of Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras with 14 points last September 26.
UV ended the first round of elimination with a 5-1 win-loss record to take the top spot going into the second round which will begin on October 5.
