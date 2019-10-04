SWU Phinma Cobra bounces back, trounces USJR Jaguars, 77-59

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras is delighted that they were able to bounce back at the expense of the University of San Jose Recletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 77-59, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Basketball Tournament held at the Cebu Coliseum.

“Of course happy kami kasi ano, talo kami dalawang sunod, siempre kailangan kaming bumawi and frustrated kami kasi unang una UV, gusto namin manalo sa kanila pero ganon talaga, tsaka nasundan kami ng CIT, so ngayon happy kami kasi naka bounce back kami,” said SWU Phinma Cobras team captain William Rosebelt Polican.

(Of course we are happy because we lost two games straight, so we needed to come back. And, we’re frustrated because we really wanted to win against UV but it is what it is, then we lost next to CIT, thus we are happy that we are able to bounce back.)

Polican shared that they were adjusting with their trap, as it is their weakness and they needed to practice it, but that they were getting better.

The win allowed the Cobras to end the first round at second place in a tie with the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors. Both teams have a win-loss record of four wins and two losses.

“Expect namo na we will do our best lang plus di lang mi kampante na we have four wins two losses kay every team na amo opponent kay kuan kanang kailangna nilang pildihon kami kay nag expect na sila na we’re strong,” said Polican of the second round.

(We will be expecting to do our best and that we will not be comfortable of our four wins and two losses because every team that we go up against, they will do their best to beat us because they’re expecting us to be strong.)

A win remains to be elusive for last season’s runner-up, the Jaguars. They ended the first round with a 1-5 card. After winning their first game against Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 72-67, last August 31, they have lost their next five straight games.

After showing their old form when they forced an overtime against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers last September 28, the Jaguars reverted to their lackluster performance allowing the Cobras to take control of the game from start to finish.

Prior to the collegiate game between Cobras and Panthers, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers edged the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 54-52, the High School division.

Albert John Sacayan once again led the Green Lancers with 20 points.

Boxscores:

College

SWU Phinma Cobras (77) – Imperial 18, Thiam 14, Fernandez 8, Roncal 8, Boc 5, Cachuela 5, Nazareno 5, Cabansay 4, Polican 4, Cabahug 3, Sanchez 3.

USJ-R Jaguars (59) – Solomon 14, Camara 6, Tabio 6, Echavez 9, Gastador 9, Pascua 5, Rodriguez 3, Cabulao 2, Mendoza 2, Paras 2, Carin 1.

High School

UV Baby Lancers (54) – Sacayan 20, Banzon 8, Cabellon 7, Tarrosa 7, Basalo 5, Bulado 4, Alilin 3.

CEC Dragons (52) – Buisa 13, Gler 11, Rosillo 7, Apolonio 6, Bingil 6, Lumingkit 6, Cua 2, Barita 1