SWU Phinma Cobras opens second round with win over USC
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras won their second straight game to successfully open their campaign in the second round of the College division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Cobras squeaked past the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 66-61, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum. Allyn Dyll Roncal and Lamine Thiam finished with 13 points apiece to lead the Cobras.
The win allowed SWU Phinma to improve their win-loss record to 5-2 while USC dropped to 4-3.
Froiland Mangubat once again top-scored for USC with 12 points before he fouled with five minutes left in the ballgame.
