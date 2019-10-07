Maayo Hotel holds 2nd Anniversary Two-Day Sale

Maayo Hotel will hold its anticipated 2nd anniversary two-day sale on October 15, 2019 at Maayo Grand Ballroom from 9am to 7pm and on October 16, 2019 at the Reception Area of 2Quad Building, Cebu Business Park from 9am to 7pm. Guests can avail up to 70% off on guest rooms of Maayo Hotel and its hotel affiliates–Maayo Argao and Maayo San Remigio.

For Maayo Hotel, Superior Rooms as low as Php 2,800 are up for grabs, including its Deluxe Room that’s worth Php 3,800 net per night, Family Rooms at Php 5,800 per night, and Specialty Suites at Php 9,800 net per night. All rooms are inclusive of breakfast buffet.

Guest rooms at Maayo Argao are on sale, as well. Standard Rooms at Php 2,800 per night and Family Room at Php 4,600 per night inclusive of breakfast. Our property in the North, Maayo San Remigio will also join on the two-day sale. Deluxe Room Villas at Php 3,000 per night, Barkada Room at Php 4,000 per night, and Family Room Villa at Php 5,000 per night. All rooms come with a complimentary breakfast.

And due to public demand, Maayo Hotel brings back exciting and affordable rates for its food and beverage offerings. For only Php 400 net per person, guests can avail the Breakfast Buffet at Uma Restaurant. Lunch Buffet are also up for sale for only Php 500 net per person and Php 600 net person for the Dinner Buffet. Buyers can get the chance to avail of Ani Restaurant’s Php1000 worth of food and beverage for only Php 700. All vouchers are with one-year validity or until October 15, 2020.

Mark your calendars on this special two-day sale of Maayo Hotel’s 2nd anniversary! For more information, you may call them at (032) 517 0200 or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/maayohotels.