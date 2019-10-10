Mayor’s team, free gov’t services, e-library among Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan’s achievements

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU, Philippines — A thwarted sabotage attempt on his administration, free government services to Oponganons, free weddings for couples, access to free education, P1,000 cash for senior citizens celebrating their birthdays, and an opening of an e-library.

These are just some of the accomplishments that Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan cited during his report of his 100 days of office at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City in the afternoon of October 11.

An estimated 4,000 people packed the Hoops Dome were present to hear Chan’s report.

All 12 members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod and Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy convened there for the special session to invite Mayor Chan to deliver his report.

Along with the audience were invited all the Barangay Captains and their councilors, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other Foreign Dignitaries, officers and members from the Lapu-Lapu Cit Police Office, officers and members from the Naval Forces Central VII, officers and members from the Philippine Air Force, teachers and students.

Mayor Chan was proud to announce that he was able thwart a “sabotage” attempt to cripple his administration by creating the Mayor’s Team where experienced men and women helped him and most especially the support of the people.

He emphasized that his administration was clearly bringing the government services to the people.

Chan embarked on a regular bringing of government services to the people called the “Libreng Serbisyo Caravan” each week to the barangays which so far had served nine (9) barangays already.

The servuces were the free medical checkup, medicine, dental, optical, pet vaccination, haircut, massage, facial, make-over, livelihood training, legal consultation, updating at the Local Civil Registrar, seminar on environmental management and drug orientation seminar.

A total of 5,249 individuals in the barangays have availed these services.

When Chan was Barangay Captain of Pajo for six years, he first initiated the free burial to his constituents, he promised to continue this assistance to all indigent Oponganons that would seek help.

Lapu-Lapu City Hospital

Aside from that, Chan also announced about the new schedules of some of the services of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital in Barangay Gun-ob such as the X-Ray services which would be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The hospital is also practicing 24 hour laboratory services.

Aside from that, the Outpatient Department has also adopted extended work hours or open until 11 p.m. from the previous 8 to 5 p.m. schedule.

The “Libreng Kasal” (free wedding) has been availed by 26 couples already with free lechon (roasted pig).

The senior citizens, who had been celebrating their birthdays, were given P1,000 instead of the usual delivery of cake. Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are also taken care of and are allowed to work at the city hall.

He also promised urban poor communities of a socialized housing program that would soon be created for them.

Chan said, he assigned the head of the General Services Office (GSO) at the Mini City Hall in Olango island to help him (Chan) bring the services to the people there.

Traffic, bridge achievements, e-Library

He also cited the establishment of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office fo Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) to make sure all government workers are free from illegal drugs.

On easing traffic, he also said that the city government had also instensified the apprehension of undocumented jeepneys and tricycles and implemented the clearing of roads from illegally parked vehicles and illegal structures in sidewalks.

He also announced access to free education for everybody and had increased the Lapu-Lapu City College scholarship with a P40,000 allowance. New courses will also be offered as such as Tourism considering that the city mostly relies on its tourism industry

The city is also maintaining and developing sports tourism to attract more tourists.

With regards to disaster preparedness, Chan assures Oponganons of better preparations and strategies as they have experienced men for the job.

“Malipayon sab nakong ibalita nga ato nang nahangyo ang bridge management board gipangulohan ni gobernador Gwen Garcia nga wala na ang 1-5 sa kaadlawon nga curfew sa duha ka taytayan, mahimo na usab magamit ang mga pedestrian lane niini,” said Chan. (I am happy to announce that the bridge management board led by Governor Gwen Garcia that the 1-5am curfew at the bridges were already lifted and the pedestrian lanes can now be used).

The e-Library with 20 modern computers has just been opened yesterday, October 9, to Oponganons but for reseach purposes only and no social media except if they bring their own gadgets as WiFi connection is free.

He also said that his administration had also addressed flood prone areas phase by phase such as what they had done in Datag, Maribago.

“100 days is too short a tine but we were able to deliver. I am confident that with all your help, support and prayesrs, there is still so much that we can do for the next 995 days of my term”, said Chan./dbs