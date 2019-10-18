30 rifles, handguns seized; 13 people nabbed in raids in Cebu City’s hinterland barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A sniper rifle, an AK-47 assault rifle, and an M16A1 Colt Assault rifle are among the 30 firearms confiscated during a joint operation at dawn on Thursday, October 17, between Navymen and police officers in the hinterland barangays of Cebu City.

The biggest confiscated firearms haul came from farmer Mark Villardo, 33, of Barangay Lusaran, who was caught with at least 17 firearms and various ammunition. These included an improvised shotgun, 14 .38 caliber revolvers, .22 caliber Black Widow revolver, an improvised pistol, a .45 caliber pistol, ammunition for these handguns.

According to the Naval Forces Central statement, they arrested Villardo and 12 others after they were caught with the firearms and ammunition in their houses.

The statement said that they were serving search warrants on the houses of these 13 arrested people and found the firearms including long firearms.

Aside from the three long firearms confiscated, the other firearms confiscated were M4 carbine automatic rifle, M1917 Redstone, Remington caliber 7.62 mm bolt action sniper rifle, springfield caliber 30 US M1, M1 Garand rifle, and M2 Carbine automatic rifle.

Those arrested were were idenitifed as Robert Fabroa, 44, from Barangay Sudlon 1; Richard Bacayan, 52, from Barangay Sudlon 1; Ancelmo Bacus, 37, from Barangay Sudlon 2; Tuting Racoma, 57, from Barangay Sudlon 2; Amy Sequera, 51, Brangay Sudlon; Alejo Pador, 46, Barngay Tabunan; Celso Narra, 60, Barangay Tabunan; Dominador Bontuyan, 65, Barangay Taptap; Wenefredo Jayme, 50, Barangay Tagbao; Jonard Arcilla, 29, Barangay Adlaon; Mark Villardo, 33, Barangay Lusaran; Casimiro Pelones, 55, Barangay Paril; Berto Contago, 47, Barangay Mabini.

“Your navy in the Visayas is always ready to respond to ensure the safety and security of our region and its nearby communities as we contribute to our mandates of securing our maritime domain to have a safer environment,” read a portion of the statement.

The CCPO is still investigating these individuals to find out how they got a hold of these firearms.

The CCPO, however, said in a statement that they would want to know where the firearms came from — bought from communist terrorist groups or were given to them because they were members of these groups, who were active in these areas in the 1980s.

All the arrested individuals were brought to the patrol base of of Cebu Mobile Force Company (CMFC) for investigation and interrogation in Barangay Pung-ol, while all the confiscated firearms are brought to the CCPO armory for custody.

Those 13 arrested would be charged with illegal possession of firearms./dbs