Six armed men staged daring mall heist, carted away jewelry, cash; one security guard wounded  

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Around six men armed with high-powered firearms on board three motorcycles robbed a pawnshop, two jewelry stores and a money changer inside J Centre Mall in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue city shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019.

The armed men entered the side entrance of the mall, disarming all detailed guards on their way to the jewelry stores located at the first floor of the mall, hurting a security guard in the process.

The men, whose faces were covered with cloth and bonnets, quickly ransacked the money changer establishment and the pawnshop before they proceeded to break the glass display cases at the adjoining jewelry stores, taking with them all the jewelry and cash they could find.

A still unidentified guard was shot in the body by one of the robbers. He was given emergency treatment by responding medical and rescue personnel before he was sent to a still undisclosed hospital in the city.

The robbers fled through the same area where they came in, where the same motorcycles were waiting for them. They fled towards the Barangay Maguikay area, witnesses said.

Ryan Ridrigo, a barangay tanod (village watchman) of Barangay Bakilid, said he was at the back of the mall near a terminal when the robbers arrived, one of whom pointed a gun at him.

Mallgoers were evacuated by the mall management following the robbery while others were refused entry as the city police’s Scene of the Crime Operatives began cordoning the crime scene.

According to Police Captain Marvin Fegarido, chief of Subangdaku Police Station that has jurisdiction over Barangay Bakilid, said the robbers were professionals and moved like the notorious “Martilyo Gang” robbery group believed to be from outside Cebu./elb