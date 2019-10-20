3 suspects in Mandaue mall heist killed, 4 others arrested in Bogo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three of the suspects involved in Saturday night’s robbery at JCenter Mall in Mandaue City were killed by the police just hours after the daring heist while resisting arrest late on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Pulambato Port, Bogo City in northern Cebu.

A report released by the Bogo City police this Sunday morning, October 20, 2019, said they first spotted and arrested seven men who believed to be involved in the robbery, based on the initial description given by Mandaue City Police, at the city’s port on Saturday night.

The arrest happened several hours after a group of armed men stormed into the mall past 8 p.m. on Saturday and carted away and jewelry from three stores at the ground floor of the mall.

Local police operatives and those from the Regional Special Operations Task Group in Central Visayas (RSOTG-7) were transporting the seven suspects to the Bogo City Police Station when three of them made a grab for the firearms of their RSOTG-7 escorts, prompting the policemen to shoot them, the report raid.

The three suspects were rushed to the provincial hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Police have yet to identify the slain suspects.

But in its report, the police identified the seven arrested persons as Roel Nano Sumingit, 35, from Tangub City, Misamiz Occidental; Jun Batanguso Candelaria, 38, from Naga City, Camarines Sur; Julivy Lumingkit Quirante, 43, Tangub City, Misamiz Occidental; Arnel Sumingit Cimafranca, 38, from Tangub City, Misamiz Occidental; Kevin Plaza Andales, 25, from Barangay Lorenzotan, also of Tangub City; Wilfredo Suerte Enguito, 47; and another unidentified man./elb