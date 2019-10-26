Azure celebrates 5th anniversary with Revel

When you talk about the beachside party scene in Mactan, Azure Beach Club at the Crimson Resort in Mactan always comes to mind. This month, this multi-award winning beach club invites you to celebrate its fifth anniversary with a grand beachside party – Revel.

Tag your friends along and get ready to party at one of Azure Beach Club’s biggest party this year that will feature some of the hottest DJs in town and top local performers happening on the 26th of October 2019.

Dance all night long to timeless classics and today’s hottest hits brought by Azure resident DJ, Arvin Vain. One can also look forward to a unique and exciting collaboration from DJ Madz Arenas and percussionist, Ritmo Percussa plus a grand fireworks display to top off the celebration.

For Php 1,500 net, one can gain entry to the event and take advantage of an unlimited selection of signature cocktails available exclusively for the event like Treasure Chest, Sand Dollar and our favorite, The Captain.

For those who fancy pairing their drinks with food, the premium tickets priced at Php2,200 net is for you. It is inclusive of unlimited cocktails and beverage plus three rounds of Azure Beach Club signature canapés that includes the Azure sliders, glazed fish with herb confit chips, mini pizza spicy chicken tandoori roll and mint aloo tikki.

Revel is supported by Hennessy, Moet and Chandon, Dragon Fireworks, Heineken and Forth and Tay.

For ticket inquiries and reservations call Azure Beach Club at 401 9999 or email [email protected]