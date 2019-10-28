Another Mall Robbery Incident: Suspects victimize tenants of Balamban mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen are now investigating reports of a robbery incident which happened inside the Gaisano Grand Mall in Balamban town in midwestern Cebu earlier today, October 28, 2019.

Police Major Christian Torres, chief of the Balamban Police Station, told CDN Digital that he already sent policemen to investigate the mall robbery incident.

Photos which a netizen sent to CDN Digital showed that a money changer shop and some food stalls that are operating inside they mall were among those victimized by the still unidentified robbers.

Torres said that a mall tenant visited the police station at around 12:30 p.m. today to report the robbery incident.

The robbery happened a week after armed men also robbed jewelry stores and a money changing shop located inside the J Centre Mall in Mandaue City. / dcb

