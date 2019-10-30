Balamban farmers jailed for growing P8.6M worth of marijuana plants

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers arrested two farmers and uprooted P8.6 million worth of marijuana plants from Sitio Quo, Barangay Gaas, Balamban town in midwestern Cebu on Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019.

A joint team consisting of personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and the Naval Forces Central Command, among others, also arrested marijuana cultivators Tisi Palando and Rodrigo Cabalis.

A third cultivator, who was identified as Lordi Pragosa, remains at large.

PDEA RO VII Central Visayas said in a Facebook post this morning, October 30, that the operation resulted to the confiscation of 20, 637 fully grown marijuana plants and 2, 000 seedlings.

The FB post said that a complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspects soon.