Coast Guard intensifies security in all ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has intensified its security in all ports in the region for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, 2019.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Encina, the spokesperson of PCG-7 said that there are 600 members of the coast guard deployed in 80 ports in Cebu and Bohol.

The security has been heightened for both outbound and inbound passengers, especially of the cargo going in and out the region, to ensure no contrabands will able to leave or enter the ports during the holidays when an influx of passengers are expected.

Encina said that by 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at least 14,852 outbound passengers and 11,501 inbound passengers have been recorded.

This is expected to rise on November 1 as most government agencies and private companies only have half-day work.

Restrictions

Encina reminded the outbound passengers that they are not allowed to bring sharp objects, any weapons such as guns or knives, and alcoholic beverages in the port terminals.

For inbound passengers, Encina reminded them that any pork products from Luzon are still not allowed in Cebu and will be confiscated due to the threats of the African of Swine Fever (ASF).

PCG-7 assured the public that all sea vessels will be checked properly before they will be allowed to sail, especially the vessels travelling to Camotes Island, which has had various incidents of ships running aground at the Consuelo Port.

Encina assured that should any emergency happen in the ports in Cebu, the coast guard is ready to respond.

“Mabilis po ang pagrespond ng ating Coast Guard. Ang goal natin ay dapat walang mainjure. (The Coast Guard responds swiftly. Our goal is that no one should be injured in any incident),” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services in Central Visayas (Pagasa) Mactan Station announced on Thursday that November 1 and 2 will be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms due to a low pressure area 460 kilometer east of Davao City.

Although Pagasa said the LPA is less likely to develop into a storm, Encina said the PCG-7 is still preparing for the possibility that the seas will not be fit for sailing.

He urged the public to monitor the weather conditions because if the LPA turns to a storm, trip suspensions may immediately follow. /bmjo