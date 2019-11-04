Nissan Philippines Inc., Gateway Group opens biggest 2S facility in Cebu

The Philippines’ fastest-growing automotive company, Nissan Philippines Inc., together with top multi-brand car dealership, Gateway Group, opened the biggest service and parts (2S) facility in the country last October 18, 2019 in Cebu.

Nissan Cebu South, a 5,000 square-meter facility, is located at the corner of V. Rama Avenue and Abella Street in Cebu City.

The service center offers full sales, car service and parts.

While they wait, customers also get to enjoy free snacks, which is part of their one of a kind customer service.

Nissan Cebu South is the first in Cebu to offer an all-day snack buffet to customers who are waiting for their vehicles to get fixed or serviced. They can have a quick bite of delicious sandwiches or cookies and sip a cup of freshly brewed coffee.

Along with the free snacks is a comfortable and fully air-conditioned customer lounge where visitors can relax or read a magazine.

For those who wanted to grab their share of Nissan merchandise such as shirts, jackets, luggage, and other memorabilia, all these are readily available at the service center.

The Cebu team is committed to provide their clients with ‘Premier Service While You Wait.’

Vehicles that are brought to the facility also get to experience the Nissan Express Service, with a promise of a 30-minute processing time from its receipt to its release. This service includes a 32-point checklist for preventive maintenance service.

The service center is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostics equipment and a wide range of Nissan world-standard service tools.

To top it all, Nissan Cebu South utilizes a digitalized electronic job control board while all services are performed by skilled and highly trained technicians.

Other services that they offer includes preventive maintenance service; general and airconditioning repair; body repair and painting; wheel alignment; detailing; and rust proofing.

At the service center, technicians only use Nissan genuine parts and accessories.

Their technicians also caters to emergency and offsite service calls while their service wheels on support are always readily available.

Nissan Cebu South is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For inquiries and appointments, please call (032) 888 5888.